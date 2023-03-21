Paul Newman's camp for sick kids rises from the ashes

Artist Mia Schon finishes a mural in one of the activity rooms of the Hole In the Wall Gang Camp, March 2, 2023, in Ashford, Conn. Two years after a fire devastated Paul Newman's camp for seriously ill children, the rebuilt camp center is opening. The new $4.5 million center has twice the space with more accessibility and new amenities such as a quiet sensory room, a dedicated room with a fireplace for parents and caregivers, and an emergency storm shelter and cistern, in case of another fire.(AP Photo/Pat Eaton Robb)