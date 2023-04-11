Italy planning 5-figure fines for monument and art vandalism

Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano arrives at Quirinal presidential palace to be sworn in, Rome, Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022. Italy will push for stiff, five-figure fines on vandals who damage monuments or other cultural sites, it was announced Tuesday, April 11, 2023. Sangiuliano said that it recently cost the government 40,000 euros (almost $44,000) to clean the facade of the 15th-century Palazzo Madama, which is home to the Italian Senate, after it was vandalized recently. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, file)