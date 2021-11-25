Afghan girl from famous cover portrait is evacuated to Italy

FILE - National Geographic's famed green-eyed "Afghan Girl" Sharbat Gulla poses for a photo during a meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, at the Presidential palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Nov. 9, 2016. Sharbat has arrived in Italy as part of the West’s evacuation of Afghans following the Taliban takeover of the country, the Italian government said Thursday. The office of Premier Mario Draghi said Italy had organized the evacuation of Sharbat Gulla after she asked to be helped to leave the country. The Italian government will now help to welcome her and get her integrated into life here, the statement said. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)