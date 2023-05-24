Rapper Fetty Wap sentenced to 6 years in prison for drug-trafficking scheme

FILE - Fetty Wap arrives at the 2016 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, Feb. 14, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Rapper Fetty Wap has been sentenced to six years in federal prison on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, for his role in a New York-based drug-trafficking scheme. (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File)