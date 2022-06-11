Tony Awards has stars - and those usually far from spotlight

FILE - Darren Criss appear at the 74th annual Tony Awards in New York on Sept. 26, 2021. On Sunday, Criss will co-host with Julianne Hough a one-hour pre-Tony celebration at Radio City Music Hall. Criss and Hough will be handing out creative arts Tonys on Paramount+ and then pass hosting duties to Ariana DeBose for the main three-hour telecast on CBS from the same stage, live coast to coast for the first time. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)