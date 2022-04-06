Kidd Creole convicted of manslaughter in 2017 stabbing

FILE - Rapper Kidd Creole, whose real name is Nathaniel Glover, is arraigned in New York Thursday, Aug. 3, 2017, after he was arrested on a murder charge. A Manhattan jury on Wednesday, April 6, 2022 found rapper Kidd Creole guilty of manslaughter in connection with the 2017 fatal stabbing of a homeless man on the street. (Steven Hirsch/New York Post via AP, Pool, File)