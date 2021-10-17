Betty Lynn, Thelma Lou on 'The Andy Griffith Show,' has died

FILE - In this Sept. 6, 2007 file photo, actor Betty Lynn, who played Thelma Lou on "The Andy Griffith Show," pauses at a statue of Andy and Opie Taylor in Mount Airy, N.C. Lynn died Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, after a brief illness, The Andy Griffith Museum in Mount Airy announced in a statement. She was 95. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome, File)