Toronto Film Festival to honor Villeneuve and Obomsawin

FILE - In this Thursday, Sept. 6, 2018, file photo, a view of a festival sign appears on Day 1 of the Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto. Organizers announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that among the films that premiere at this year’s TIFF will be the adaptation of the Tony-winner “Dear Evan Hansen,” which will open the festival, Edgar Wright’s ’60s London themed “Last Night in Soho,” and “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” TIFF runs Sept. 9-18. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)