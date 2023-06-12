US decides to rejoin UNESCO and pay back dues, to counter Chinese influence

FILE - The logo of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) is seen during the 39th session of the General Conference at the UNESCO headquarters, Oct.31 2017 in Paris. The United States is ready to rejoin the U.N. cultural and scientific agency UNESCO – and pay more than $600 million in back dues -- after a decade-long dispute sparked by the organization's move to include Palestine as a member. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)