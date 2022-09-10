Hong Kong speech therapists sentenced to 19 months for books

FILE - Li Kwai-wah, senior superintendent of Police National Security Department, poses with three children's books that revolve around a village of sheep which has to deal with wolves from a different village in Hong Kong on July 22, 2021. A Hong Kong court sentenced five speech therapists to nearly two years in prison Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 for their role in the publication of children’s books rules as seditious. (AP Photo/Vincent Yu, File)