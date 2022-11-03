AG won't seek charges in LAPD shooting of man with fake gun

FILE - This Thursday July 15, 2021 photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows an evidence photo of what a suspect was allegedly carrying who was shot and killed by an LAPD officer along Hollywood Blvd in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles. California’s attorney general will not seek criminal charges against Los Angeles police officers who fatally shot a man on Hollywood Boulevard last year, even though it turned out the gun he carried was fake. Thursday, Nov. 3, 2022 announcement by Attorney General Rob Bonta ends his first such review under a new California law that requires the state Department of Justice to review all incidents where an officer shoots and kills an unarmed civilian in the state. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)