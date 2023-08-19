Ron Cephas Jones, 'This Is Us' actor who won 2 Emmys, dies at 66

FILE - Ron Cephas Jones attends the LA Premiere of "Truth Be Told," at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Cephas Jones, a veteran stage and screen actor who became best known and won two Emmy Awards for his role as a long-lost father on the NBC drama series “This Is Us,” died Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, a representative said. He was 66. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)