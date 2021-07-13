Montreal 2D effects artist among animators on 'Space Jam: A New Legacy'

Genevieve Letourneau, a 2D effects artist on the new film "Space Jam: A New Legacy," poses in this undated handout photo. Canadian 2D effects artist Genevieve Letourneau says working on "Space Jam: A New Legacy" was "like a dream come true." The 33-year-old and her colleagues at Tonic DNA in Montreal crafted the 2D traditional animation in the highly anticipated sequel to the 1996 animated film "Space Jam." THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Raphaël St-Amand