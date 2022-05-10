Prince William gives personal tribute to bombing victims

Britain's Prince William and his wife Kate the Duchess of Cambridge leave after attending the launch of the Glade of Light Memorial, outside Manchester Cathedral, which commemorates the victims of a suicide bomb attack at a 2017 Ariana Grande concert, in Manchester, England, Tuesday, May 10, 2022. The memorial honours the 22 people whose lives were taken, as well as remembering everyone who was left injured or affected by the attack at Manchester Arena on May 22, 2017. (AP Photo/Jon Super)