Pat Robertson steps down as host of long-running '700 Club'

FILE - In this Feb. 24, 2016 file photo, Rev. Pat Robertson listens as Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va. The Christian Broadcasting Network says Pat Robertson is stepping down as host of the long-running daily television show the “700 Club.” Robertson said in a statement that his last time hosting the network’s flagship program was Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.(AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)