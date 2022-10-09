Sorokin, under house arrest, speaks about deportation fight

FILE - Anna Sorokin returns to the courtroom Thursday, April 25, 2019, in New York. Convicted swindler Anna Sorokin spoke to The New York Times about how important it is to her to remain in New York despite risks of deportation. Sorokin, 31, was released Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from U.S immigration custody to house arrest. She told the Times she would feel like she was “running from something” if she were to let herself be deported to Germany. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)