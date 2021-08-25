Letitia Wright injured filming stunt on 'Black Panther 2'

This image released by Disney -Marvel Studios shows Letitia Wright in a scene from "Black Panther." Wright is being treated in a hospital after sustaining minor injuries on the Boston set of “Wakanda Forever.” A Marvel spokesperson says in a statement Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021, that the incident happened while filming a stunt for the sequel and that she is expected to be released from the hospital soon. Wright is reprising her role as Shuri in “Wakanda Forever,” which is being directed by Ryan Coogler. (Matt Kennedy/Disney/Marvel Studios via AP)