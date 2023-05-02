Shot fired at Memphis TV station; suspect in nearby business

Memphis Police officers work near the scene of a shooting in Memphis, Tenn., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. A Memphis television station says a shot was fired at its building, but no one was wounded. WHBQ, the Fox affiliate in Tennessee’s second-largest city, reported that the bullet fell outside of the front door of the lobby of the building, which is located in a commercial area near the University of Memphis campus. (Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal via AP)