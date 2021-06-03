From the Beatles to Elton John: Oldest DJ's storied career

Ray Cordeiro, Hong Kong's oldest DJ shows a vinyl record at his home in Hong Kong, Thursday, May 27, 2021. Cordeiro has been named the world's "most durable DJ" by the Guinness Book of World Records, Hong Kong veteran Disc Jockey 96-yer-old Ray Cordeiro, hanged up his headphones for good after seven decades of entertaining listeners by a mix of pop oldies mainly from 60s and 70s, from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to classics like Sinatra and Tony Bennett. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)