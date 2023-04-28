Queen's coronation recalled as UK prepares to crown her son

In this photo provided by Max Hancock, The Queen Mother and Princess Margaret’s carriage passes crowds of people during Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation parade in London, June 2, 1953. Hancock, a 19-year-old from Sparks, Georgia, was a U.S. airman stationed at RAF Brize Norton near Oxford at the time of the coronation. As Americans, Hancock and his buddies had no allegiance to the British monarch, but they knew the coronation would be a historic event so they made the 70-mile trip to London by bus and train, then joined the crowds hoping to see the queen pass by. (Max Hancock via AP)