Miss Universe competition will be held in Israel in December

FILE - Newly crowned Miss Universe, Andrea Meza of Mexico, poses for the media during her visit to the Empire State Building on May 18, 2021, in New York. The next Miss Universe competition will take place in December in Eilat, Israel. The Miss Universe Organization also announced Tuesday, July 20, 2021, that the contest will again broadcast live in the U.S. on Fox with Steve Harvey returning to host. This will be the 70th Miss Universe competition and will end with Meza crowning her successor. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)