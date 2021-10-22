Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez to live in exile in Spain

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2021 file photo, Nicaraguan writer Sergio Ramirez attends a meeting at Cervantes Institute's headquarters in Madrid, Spain. Ramirez, who is under a criminal charge and an arrest warrant from the Daniel Ortega government, confirmed on Friday, Oct. 22, 2021 that he has decided to go into exile in Spain, a country that granted him citizenship three years ago. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez, File)