Hill Harper, an actor on 'CSI: NY' and 'The Good Doctor,' is running for the US Senate in Michigan

FILE - Hill Harper, a cast member in the television series "The Good Doctor" arrives at the 35th Annual PaleyFest at the Dolby Theatre on Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Los Angeles. Harper announced Monday, July 10, 2023 that he is running for Michigan's open Senate seat and challenging U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin for the Democratic nomination. Harper is the sixth Democratic candidate to enter the race for retiring Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow's seat. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)