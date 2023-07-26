Michael Jackson sexual abuse lawsuits on verge of revival by appeals court

FILE - Michael Jackson arrives at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse for his child molestation trial in Santa Maria, Calif., on May 25, 2005. A California appeals court on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, will consider reviving the dismissed lawsuits of two men who allege Michael Jackson sexually abused them as children for years, a move the court appears likely to make after a tentative decision that would order the cases back to a lower court for trial. (Aaron Lambert/Santa Maria Times via AP, Pool)