Alex Lifeson pens song to 'honour' late Rush drummer Neil Peart

Alex Lifeson (left) Neil Peart (centre) and Geddy Lee of the band Rush pose with a trophy ahead of a ceremony to induct them into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame in Toronto on March 28, 2010. Lifeson has written "Western Sunsets," a tribute song for his late friend and bandmate Peart, set to appear on the album for his new band Envy of None. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young