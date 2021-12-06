Picasso, Cassatt art among pieces donated to Boston College

FILE - Former Fidelity Magellan fund manager Peter Lynch is seated during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game in Boston, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2016. Boston College announced that works of art by Pablo Picasso, Mary Cassatt and Winslow Homer are among 30 pieces of art worth more than $20 million that Lynch, alumnus and legendary investment manager, is donating to Boston College's art museum. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)