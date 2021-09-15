APTN, CBC to air National Day for Truth and Reconciliation programming

Two hundred and fifteen lights are placed on the lawn outside the Residential School in Kamloops, B.C., on June, 13, 2021. A prime-time special in honour of residential school survivors will air on APTN and CBC/Radio-Canada on the inaugural National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 30. Producers say the one-hour, commercial-free "National Day for Truth and Reconciliation" broadcast will feature the stories and perspectives of Indigenous Peoples affected by the tragedies of the residential school system in Canada. The National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation is producing the special, in collaboration with Insight Productions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward