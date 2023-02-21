Abrahamic House in UAE houses a church, synagogue and mosque

A photo of Ahmed El-Tayeb Grand Imam of al-Azhar, right, and Pope Francis, on display at Abrahamic Family House, in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. A new complex, called the Abrahamic Family House, erected on the shores of the Persian Gulf, in the capital of the United Arab Emirates, houses a Catholic church, a Jewish synagogue and an Islamic mosque. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)