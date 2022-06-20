Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna settle before trial's sequel

FILE - Blac Chyna arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. A settlement agreement has been reached on the eve of a second trial pitting the Kardashian family against former reality TV star Blac Chyna. Jury selection was set to begin Monday, June 21, 2022, in the trial over Chyna’s allegations that her former fiancé Rob Kardashian maliciously posted nude photos of her in 2017 after their tumultuous breakup. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)