'Run the Burbs' joins slate of Canadian shows debuting on CW network

Actors Rakhee Morzaria as Camille and Andrew Phung as Andrew are shown in this undated handout image. Canada’s next-door neighbours will be getting a chance to meet the Phams with the U.S. debut of "Run the Burbs." The American television network The CW has added the comedy series to its Summer 2023 programming lineup, which originally aired on CBC Television last January. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Ian Watson **MANDATORY CREDIT **