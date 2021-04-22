Comedian says he was racially profiled; police deny wrong

FILE - Eric Andre arrives at the world premiere of "The Lion King" in Los Angeles on July 9, 2019. Andre told his 700,000-plus Twitter followers, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, that he believed he had been racially profiled when officers pulled him aside in a terminal at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and asked to search him for drugs. He says he was the only person of color in line to board at the time. The Clayton County Police Department denies any wrongdoing. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)