William at 40: A milestone birthday in a life under scrutiny

FILE - Britain's Prince William delivers a speech, during the launch of the Heads Up Weekends, in London, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. The world watched as Prince William grew from a towheaded schoolboy to a dashing air-sea rescue pilot to a father of three. But as he turns 40 on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, William is making the biggest change yet: assuming an increasingly central role in the royal family as he prepares for his eventual accession to the throne. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, Pool, File)