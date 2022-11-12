Artemisia Gentileschi's 1616 nude to be digitally unveiled

Restorer Elizabeth Wicks works on the "Allegory of Inclination", a 1616 work by Artemisia Gentileschi, in the Casa Buonarroti Museum, in Florence, Italy, Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Restorers have begun a six-month project on the "Allegory of Inclination" using modern techniques including x-rays and UV infrared research to go beneath the veils painted over the original to cover nudities and discover the work as Gentileschi painted it. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)