Family of missing actor Julian Sands releases 1st statement since his hiking disappearance

FILE - The snow-capped San Gabriel Mountains, with Mount Baldy the highest peak at the left, as seen from Chinatown near downtown Los Angeles, Jan. 12, 2016. Authorities say the latest search for missing actor Julian Sands on Southern California's massive Mount Baldy was unsuccessful. Sands was reported missing in January 2023 after setting out to hike on Mount Baldy, which rises more than 10,000 feet east of Los Angeles and was pounded by severe winter storms. (AP Photo/Nick Ut, File)