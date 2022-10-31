Woman says 2 Weinstein sexual assaults came 17 years apart

FILE - Former film producer Harvey Weinstein appears in court at the Clara Shortridge Foltz Criminal Justice Center in Los Angeles, Calif., on Oct. 4 2022. Opening statements are set to begin Monday in the disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein's Los Angeles rape and sexual assault trial. Weinstein is already serving a 23-year-old sentence for a conviction in New York. (Etienne Laurent/Pool Photo via AP, File)