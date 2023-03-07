Mexican pageant challenges standard of beauty

Edith Aguirre celebrates moments after being crowned the first Miss Colonia, hosted by the Factoría nightclub in Veracruz, Mexico, Sunday, March 5, 2023. The nightclub held the pageant as part of annual Women’s Day events and the only requirement for contestants was to prove residency in working-class areas of the city, known as "colonias." Prizes originally covered utility bills and property taxes, but when the event attracted more sponsors the prizes expanded to include cash, travel, dental work, spas and makeovers. (AP Photo/Felix Marquez)