Percival Everett, Ling Ma among winners of $175,000 prizes

FILE - U.S. writer Percival Everett holds his trophy after he was awarded with the Literary Award at the 38th American Film Festival Sept. 5, 2012, in Deauville, Normandy, France. Everett and Ling Ma, already two of 2023's most honored writers, are among eight winners of the lucrative Windham-Campbell Prize. Each of the recipients, who also include the dramatists Dominique Morisseau and Jasmine Lee-Jones, will be given $175,000. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)