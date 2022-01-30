Cheslie Kryst, former Miss USA, dies at 30

FILE - Miss North Carolina Cheslie Kryst gets crowned by last year's winner Sarah Rose Summers after winning the 2019 Miss USA final competition in the Grand Theatre in the Grand Sierra Resort in Reno, Nev., on May 2, 2019. Kryst, a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” has died. Police said the 30-year-old Kryst jumped from a Manhattan apartment building. She was pronounced dead at the scene Sunday morning, Jan. 30, 2022. Her family confirmed her death in a statement. (Jason Bean/The Reno Gazette-Journal via AP, File)