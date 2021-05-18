T.I., wife Tiny investigated after sexual abuse allegation

FILE - In this Monday, June 1, 2015 file photo, T.I., left, and Tiny arrive at the Los Angeles premiere of "Entourage" at the Westwood Regency Village Theatre. Rapper T.I. and his wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris are under investigation by police in Los Angeles after a sexual abuse allegation. Los Angeles Police officer Rosario Cervantes said Tuesday, May 18, 2021 that an active investigation is underway. (Photo by Rob Latour/Invision/AP, File)