Ta-Nehisi Coates attends school board meeting to back teacher told to stop using his book on racism

FILE - Author Ta-Nehisi Coates speaks during the Celebration of the Life of Toni Morrison, Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, in New York. Coates attended a school board meeting in South Carolina on Monday, July 17, 2023, to silently support a teacher who was ordered to stop using his book "Between the World and Me" on growing up Black and dealing with racism in her advanced English class. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)