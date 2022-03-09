This tale wags the dog: 'Rescued by Ruby' tells K-9's story

Rhode Island State Police Cpl. Daniel O'Neill walks with his partner, Ruby, a working state police K-9 and former shelter dog, outside the state police barracks in North Kingstown, R.I., Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022. The Australian shepherd and border collie mix will be featured in a Netflix movie titled "Rescued by Ruby", which chronicles the dog's life from being returned five times to a shelter as an uncontrollable pup to an eleven year veteran search and rescue K-9. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)