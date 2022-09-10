Puerto Rico star Ricky Martin faces sexual assault complaint

FILE - Puerto Rican singer Ricky Martin listens to a question during an interview in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jan. 27, 2020. A sexual assault complaint has been filed against the pop star, who recently sued his nephew over false allegations of sexual abuse. The complaint was filed Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, said police spokesman Edward Ramirez. Information including who filed the complaint and details of the allegations are not public given the nature of the complaint. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti, File)