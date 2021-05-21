The Diana Interview: A look at the pivotal moment in time

FILE - In this Friday, March 6, 2020 file photo, Britain's Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, right, chat in Towcester, England. The BBC, seen as a respected source of news and information around the world, is facing questions about its integrity at home after a scathing report on its explosive 1995 interview with Princess Diana. Princes William and Harry, Diana’s sons, late Thursday, May 20, 2021 excoriated the BBC, saying there was a direct link between the interview and their mother’s death in a traffic accident two years later as she and a companion were being pursued by paparazzi. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)