Will Smith, Martin Lawrence reteaming for 'Bad Boys' sequel

FILE - Co-stars Will Smith, left, and Martin Lawrence appear at a photo call for their film "Bad Boys for Life", in Paris on Jan. 6, 2020. Smith and Lawrence are teaming up for a fourth “Bad Boys” movie, in one of Smith’s most high-profile new projects since he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. Sony Pictures announced Tuesday that the untitled “Bad Boys” sequel is in early pre-production. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus, File)