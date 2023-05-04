Italian conductor Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp

FILE - Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi's "Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)" with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Chicago on Wednesday, June 22, 2022. Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those touched by war. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)