Huma Abedin steps out, brings her memoir to Abu Dhabi

Huma Abedin poses for a picture at the Forbes 30/50 event in the Louvre Museum in Abu Dhabi, Monday, March 7, 2022. Abedin is telling her story in a 500-page memoir titled: “Both/And: A Life in Many Worlds” that she brought to the capital of the United Arab Emirates. For more than two decades, Abedin has been the ever-loyal aide to Hillary Clinton and the betrayed wife of of Anthony Weiner. She appears comfortable now stepping out into the spotlight, even if it means confronting the judgement and shame she’s faced over her marriage to former New York Congressman Anthony Weiner, whose confiscated laptop roiled Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign. (AP Photo/Malak Harb)