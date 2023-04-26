Cedric the Entertainer has novel coming in September

FILE - Cedric the Entertainer presents at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards at The Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, in Los Angeles. Amistad, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers, announced Wednesday, April 26, 2023, that it will publish a novel in September by Cedric the Entertainer. "Flipping Boxcars," billed as a "valentine" to 1940s crime fiction, is scheduled for Sept. 12. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello,File)