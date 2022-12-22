Leading choreographer Alexei Ratmansky to depart ABT in June

This undated photo provided by the American Ballet Theatre shows Alexei Ratmansky in rehearsal for Igor Stravinsky's "Firebird" with the American Ballet Theatre corps de ballet in New York. Ratmansky, one of the most acclaimed choreographers in the world, is stepping down from his perch at American Ballet Theatre, the company announced on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Gene Schiavone/American Ballet Theatre via AP)