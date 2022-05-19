Vangelis, the Greek 'Chariots of Fire' composer, dies at 79

FILE - Composer Vangelis Papathanassiou, right, answers a question during a press conference in Athens, June 27, 2001. Vangelis, the Greece-born electronic composer who wrote the Academy Award-winning score for the film "Chariots of Fire" and music for dozens of other movies, documentaries and TV series, has died. He was 79. (AP Photo/Aris Messinis, File)