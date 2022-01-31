Rachel Maddow taking hiatus from MSNBC show until April

FILE - MSNBC television anchor Rachel Maddow, host of the Rachel Maddow Show, moderates a panel on Oct. 16, 2017, in Cambridge, Mass. On Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, Maddow, MSNBC's most popular personality, plans to tell her viewers that she will take a hiatus of several weeks from her prime time show. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)